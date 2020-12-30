U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill are set to make an appearance at the famous ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’ show on Dec. 31.

The duo will be interviewed by Ryan Seacrest who is returning as the host for the 16th year of the annual live New Year’s eve event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple is expected to share a message of hope and unity during the interview with Seacrest.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honoured that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’

They are expected to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted a joint statement from the organisers.

The statement was attributed to the Amy Thurlow, president, dick clark productions and Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, the event’s organisers.

Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square will join the live event, while singer Ciara will oversee the activities of the event in Los Angeles.

The 49th edition of the traditional event will be featuring musical performances from artists like Jennifer Lopez who will be headlining the event in New York moments before the famous ball drop.

Lopez will be joined by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, and Miley Cyrus.

The celebratory event will be produced in accordance with the guidelines from the health officials.

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021′ will be aired on Dec. 31 at 8 pm ET on ABC where the performances will continue till 2 a.m. ET.

