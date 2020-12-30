By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and reality TV star, Terseer Waya better known as Kiddwaya has shown off his recently acquired luxury apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The CEO of Valley Agricultural And Foods Company and Co-founder, AK Exports took to his Twitter page to hint his followers of his plans to cross over into the year 2021 with his Dubai friends in his lush apartment.

Recall that Kiddwaya was recently hospitalized, and upon recovering from the undisclosed illness, he found his way to Dubai to have some fresh air.

Kiddwaya’s holiday is expected to last for a week after which he is expected back in Nigeria to continue shooting his movie series.

See his Twitter post below.

Kiddwaya, a Nottingham Trent University graduate, is the son of Terry Waya, a business mogul from Benue State.