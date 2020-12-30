Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion.

The country’s Senate voted by 38 in favour to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy.

The vote bucked the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region. The reigning Pope Francis is from Argentina.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

After the vote was announced, pro-abortion supporters burst out dancing and singing.

More to follow