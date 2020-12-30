By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Legendary drummer, Pa AbdulRahman Adewole professionally called Adewole Onilu-Ola who died Tuesday night, will be buried today.

He will be laid to rest at 4pm in accordance with Islamic rites at his residence located behind the Emmanuel Anglican Primary School, Keesi in Abeokuta.

He was famous for being the lead drummer in the band of late Apala music icon, Ayinla Omowura.

Onilu-Ola, 97, died at his Keesi-Arinlese residence in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

He celebrated his 97th birthday a month ago.

News of his death was broken by one of his children, Kamilu Adewole on behalf of the family on Tuesday night, a few minutes after the nonagenarian died.

Adewole Onilu-ola and late Ayinla Omowura ruled the Apala music world in the country and abroad, between 1970 and 1980.