By Jennifer Okundia

Chigozie Stephanie Alichi, popularly known as Chizzy Alichi, 27, has urged her over two million followers, to always find a reason to smile.

The last child with two sibling, Chizzy is a native of Ezza Nkwubor Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

She joined the Nollywood industry in 2010, and the Actors Guild of Nigeria, after applying for a movie role and got her first role in a movie titled: ‘Magic Money,’ featuring Mercy Johnson and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Alichi became popular after featuring in the film ‘Akaraoku’, which means “hot akara”, in 2016, Directed by Yul Edochie.

Chizzy got engaged to her boyfriend Chike Ugochukwu back in September 2019, and their traditional wedding ceremony took place in her hometown, in Enugu State in the same year.

Celebrities, including Judy Austin, Eve Esin, Iheoma Nancy, Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie and Ebele Okaro were some of the guests present.

Her message read “It’s the smile for me. Always find a reason to Smile 💋❤️

#happyholidays”

She also marked her anniversary on Monday December 28, 2020.