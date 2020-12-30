The pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere on Wednesday bared its mind on the 2023 presidential ambition of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Kayode Fayemi and Pastor Tunde Bakare.

National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the group was aware that Tinubu, Fayemi and Bakare were scheming to be president in 2023, but that none of them had received the endorsement of Afenifere yet.

Odumakin spoke at the Punch Online interview programme, ‘The Roundtable.’

He said there is no doubt that Tinubu is a leader in Yorubaland but that he is not the leader of the Yoruba people.

Odumakin said to say that Tinubu had done more for the Yoruba people is debatable, saying that no one would earn Afenifere’s support simply because he is a Yoruba man.

He said the group would examine what such people stood for before deciding its choice.

Right now, Odumakin said Afenifere was not supporting any one at the moment, but only watching those who were interested in the 2023 presidency, including Fayemi, Tinubu, and Bakare and other non-Yoruba people.

He stated that where each aspirant stood for on the issue of restructuring and federalism would determine who got its support, stressing that the group was not afraid to state its support for any candidate and any party.