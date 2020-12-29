By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Deeper Life High School, Akwa Ibom State has said the school will not attempt to cover up any immoral act under any guise, following alleged molestation of a school boy at the school.

In a viral video, a mother, Mrs Deborah Okezie had raised the alarm over alleged molestation of her child, Don Davies by some senior students of the school.

However, the Education Secretary of Deeper Life High School, Mrs Thelma Malaka, reminded the public that the Office of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State had taken over the investigation of the matter to ensure neutrality and a dispassionate outcome.

She commended the concerted efforts of everyone who had shown support in the investigation thus far, reiterating that the school would be transparent and that justice would not only be served, it would be seen by all that it had been served.

“Recall that we had earlier suspended the principal of the affected campus and initiated an investigation into the matter. We decided to restrain ourselves from further comments after the first update because we thought it is sub-judice to comment on a matter currently under investigation.

“However, considering the potential impact of this issue, especially on what we stand for, we are compelled to provide an earlier update before the final report by the government,” she said.

According to her, the panel had sat and that the school had presented staff members and students who have been mentioned in this particular case all through the period of the investigation.

“We believe that the government will share the final report once the investigation is concluded. Deeper Life High School stands on the core value of integrity and uprightness and will not attempt to cover up any immoral act under any guise,” she said.

Malaka enjoined the public to be on the look out for the final report as it would be released by the appropriate authority soon.

She said the school believed that the government would share the final report once the investigation is completed.