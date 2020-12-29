By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his amiable wife, Jumobi are all loved up in new photos as they celebrate 20 years in marriage today.

The dimpled charmer and legendary actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday 29th December 2020 to share cute photos of himself and his wife while thanking God for blessing their marriage, even as he revealed that it’s not been easy being married for 20 years.

He wrote: ” It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmmm, Like they say, 20years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has just been God. Thankful. Grateful. Blessed. Graced! #rmdsaysso #20yearsanniversaryrmdjmd.”

In another post, he thanked his wife for always cracking him up even after 20 years.

He wrote: “20 years later, you still crack me up my WinterRose😂 Thank you my Abk, my Aabike, my Dejumo, my Abiks!”

Richard Mofe-Damijo was married to Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE). After her death in 1996, he remarried TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world.

Apart from being an iconic screen god, RMD is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and was the former Delta State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, while Jumobi is an upper-level executive at Nigeria’s leading telecoms company, Globacom.

Their union has produced five thriving children and two lovely grandchildren.