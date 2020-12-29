By Abankula

On Christmas eve at about 1730GMT, police in Bauchi on a routine, stop and search duty on Tulu-Rishi Road, flagged a Bajaj motorcycle, carrying three men.

The men did not stop.

Suspicious the men were hiding something, the police gave the bike a hot pursuit. But rather than wait to be caught, the men abandoned the bike and ran away.

The police, not only pursued the man, they also frisked the bike.

Wrapped in a towel were three AK-47 rifles with breach No: 5622625705, 562402319, 1985P51707, 108 live ammunition Caliber of 7.62mm, four magazines and two cutlasses.

The police arrested two of the three men and impounded the weapons and the bike. Abu Saini, the third suspect on the bike, is still at large.

Among the men arrested was Sabo Samaila Barume, 30 years old of Shande Kurmi of Burra District, Ningi LGA. He was the one driving the Bajaj bike.

The other suspect arrested was identified as Ado Juli, 20 years old. He and Abu Saini are both from Ganji village Burra District, also of Ningi LGA.

Ado Juli voluntarily confessed to have conspired with Abu Saini to collect the rifles from one Samaila Saini, also living in Ganji, Burra bush of Ningi LGA.

Juli said they were instructed to convey the weapons to one Gwoska, a male living at Zalau village along Rishi-Gumau road of Toro LGA.

On reaching Gamadore hamlet of Burra area, they boarded Sabo Samaila’s motor-cycle for the journey to Zalau village.

They were arrested, with the mission not accomplished.

The police also arrested Samaila Hardo Magaji, A.K.A Gwoska, the 40 year old who would have received the weapons in Zalau.

Bauchi police said investigation is continuing and efforts being made to trace and arrest the fleeing suspect.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that the case should be transferred to SCID for discreet investigation, said DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, PRO of Bauchi Police Command.