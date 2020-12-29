By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses, has agreed to visit the mechanic workshop where the vehicle of a petitioner is undergoing repairs.

The petitioner, an Inspector of Police, Mrs. Cbristiana Afekhai, had approached the panel to demand compensation for her vehicle allegedly vandalized at Ugbekun Police Station where it was parked, by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Afekhai, who gave the worth of the car to be N800, 000, explained that the hoodlums punctured the four tyres of her vehicle, broke the windscreen and made away with the battery.

The panel thereafter agreed to visit the mechanic workshop where the vehicle is being repaired.

In a related development, 59-year-old Demian Oyendikwe whose warehouse was broken into and vandalized, has appealed to the state government for financial compensation over the loss of his goods worth N38 million.

He told the panel that his warehouse located at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, in Benin, was completely looted by the hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Oyendikwe said since the incident, his creditors have been asking for their money but that he has no means to pay back and therefore decided to approach the panel for financial assistance.

“The government should kindly assist me at this moment because the losses are enormous.

“The institutions that gave me the money are on my neck.

“That is why I came to the panel so that they can assist me to liquidate those debts,” he pleaded.