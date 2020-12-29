By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses, on Tuesday turned down a demand by an Inspector of Police, Mrs. Cbristiana Afekhai, who demanded that the state government buy her a car vandalized during the #EndSARS protest.

Afekhai told the panel that her car of N800, 000, was vandalized where she parked it at the Ugbekun Police Station.

She added that the hoodlums who hijacked the protest “punctured the four tyres of her vehicle, broke the windscreen and made away with the battery.”

Responding to her demand, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (Rtd.) said it would be out of place for the police officer to ask the state government to buy her a new one when it could be fixed.

The panel further agreed to visit the mechanic workshop where the vehicle is undergoing repairs.

In a related development, 59-year-old Demian Oyendikwe whose warehouse was broken into and vandalized, has appealed to the state government for financial compensation over the loss of his goods worth N38 million.

He told the panel that his warehouse located at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, in Benin, was completely looted by the hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Oyendikwe said since the incident, his creditors have been asking for their money but that he has no means to pay back and therefore decided to approach the panel for financial assistance.

“The government should kindly assist me at this moment because the losses are enormous.

“The institutions that gave me the money are on my neck.

“That is why I came to the panel so that they can assist me to liquidate those debts,” he pleaded.