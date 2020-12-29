By Adejoke Adeleye

Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested A 35 year woman, Comfort Innocent over alleged abduction and trafficking of two under aged girls.

Spokesperson for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press release said the suspect was arrested following reports by two women, Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi at Owode Egba police station that the suspect abducted their daughters, namely Blessing Aduratola, 15 and Hasisat Fasasi 16.

The two women, according to the Police, further alleged that the suspect said she is taking the two girls to Libya where they will be forced into prostitution.

The suspect was arrested following the report and interrogation, allegedly confessed to being a human trafficker and that she has been into the business for a long time, according to the Police.

The Police said the suspect further confessed that her husband is based in Italy while she stay in Nigeria recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy enroute Libya where they are being recruited for prostitution.

Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna state from where they will be transported to Libya.

The two victims have been rescued from Kaduna by the police.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

The CP also appealed to parents to always be mindful of their children well-being especially the female ones in order to save them from those he described as wolves in human skin.