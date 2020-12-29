Plateau state recorded five COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, the highest for the day and 50 percent of the national total of 10.

With the five fatalities, Plateau now has a death toll of 41, tied 8th on the grim leaderboard with Ondo state.

Three of the 10 deaths announced by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control came from Abuja.

Kano and Kebbi recorded one death each.

The national death toll has now jumped to 1,264 out of 84,811 confirmed cases.

Eight-eight of the deaths occurred in December. On 1 December, the total fatalities stood at 1,176.

Lagos has the highest share of the 1,264 deaths, registering 241 of its record 28,885 cases.

Edo has the second highest death toll of 113, out of 2834 cases it has logged since February.

Abuja is next with 99 deaths, followed by Rivers with 64 and Kano 62.

See the latest statistics below: