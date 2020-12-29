By Jennifer Okundia

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is excited as his four kids celebrate their wedding anniversary the same day.

Adeboye’s children always celebrate their wedding anniversary on 28 December, the date they all married but on different years.

Enoch, 78, who attended Obafemi Awolowo University, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1967, and married Foluke Adenike in the same year.

They have four kids: Adeolu Adeboye, Bolu Adubi (née Adeboye), Leke Adeboye and Dare Adeboye. He obtained a master’s degree in hydrodynamics from the University of Lagos in 1969 and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Lagos, in 1975. Enoch Adeboye holds a position as Professor of Mathematics at the University of Lagos.

He joined the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1973 and began interpreting Yoruba to English by Pastor Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi. He was ordained a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1977 and became General Overseer of the church in 1981.

Sharing a picture of his children, Adeboye wrote: Happy Wedding Anniversary to all my seeds Adeolu, Bolugbe @lekeadeboye @dadeboye78 . I pray that the joy of the Lord will not depart from your homes in Jesus name.

The Redeemed Church has branches in about 196 nations (as at March 2017). The father of 4 was born on 2 March 1942 in Ifewara, near Ife, in Osun State, Nigeria.