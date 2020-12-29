By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

America’s Vice-President-elect, Kamala Harris has received a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on live TV.

Afterwards, she urged Americans to get vaccinated stating that it is painless and safe.

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe,” Harris said.

The vaccine was administered to the Vice-President-elect by Patricia Cummings, a clinical nurse manager at United Medical Center, according to the Biden-Harris transition team.

Kamala Harris’s vaccination is coming one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his, also live on national television.

After getting the shot, Biden reassured Americans of the vaccine’s safety and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as the shots became available to them.

Reportedly, both received their vaccination at different times based on recommendations of medical experts.