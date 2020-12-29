By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested 15 suspected robbers and cultists as part of efforts to protect lives and properties in the state.

The command said it had been on the trail of criminals who have been terrorising Lagosians at strategic locations, especially in Ikorodu and Lekki/Ajah areas of the state in order to decimate their plans.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday said on Sunday, at about 4am, while responding to a distress call from Agunfoye area of Ikorodu, the Police Surveillance team attached to Ikorodu Division of the Command arrested one Taiye Lasisi, 20, of Agunfoye, with a locally made revolver pistol.

“After his arrest, a search was extended to other black spots in the area where 13 other suspected cultists belonging to Aiye Confrarternity were arrested,” he said.

The suspected cultists are: Segun Ariyo aka Zangalo, who was once arrested and transferred to the disbanded SARS in Lagos; kazeem Akinpelu, Ibrahim Oni, Tobi Awoyefa, Yusuf Okunlowo, Oyesanya Damola, Bola Hassan, Toheeb Adesina, Hassan Ashiru, Onafowokan Michael, Folahan Adeola, Damilola Adeola and Julius Ihara.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are eight i-phones, two Techno phones, one Nokia phone, three bags, one black belt, one White handkerchief containing four lighters, one black Nylon containing some local Charms, some expended and live ammunition and two black 25 litre kegs containing skuchies.

Adejobi said similarly, the Police operatives in Akodo Division, on 28th December, 2020, at about 4am, arrested one suspected cultist, Lekan Razak, 20, while attempting to rob at No. 25, Ibomide Street, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

“The suspect, who has confessed to be a member of Eiye Confraternity, was arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the transfer of the suspects to the State CID Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation. He also reiterated his zero tolerance for cultism and other crimes in the state,” he said.