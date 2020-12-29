Kuwait will resume flights at Kuwait International Airport on Jan. 2, 2021, the country’s Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Saad Al-Otaibi, the DGCA spokesman, the resumption of flights will begin on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, he added that all decisions might shift according to coronavirus development.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to suspend all international commercial flights from and to Kuwait and close it’s land and sea border crossings from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021.

The suspension was due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, Tareq Al-Mezrem, the Kuwaiti government spokesman, said on Dec. 21.

The continuation of this decision shall be reviewed in light of new matters, with the exception of cargo and shipping operations, he said.

Xinhua/NAN