By Abankula

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) confirmed the sacking of their coach today, four days after it was first reported.

In a statement Tuesday, the club said:

“After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract”.

“Thomas Tuchel became PSG coach in July 2018, going on to manage the capital club 127 times in all competitions, with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats (342 goals scored, 109 conceded).

“His trophy haul covers two Ligue 1 titles in 2019 and 2020, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020, two Trophées de Champions in 2018 and 2019 as well as leading Paris Saint-Germain to the first Champions League final in the club’s history last August.

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”

PSG did not speak about his successor.

But former Tottenham Hotspur coach, Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the likely successor of Tuchel.