World renowned French-Italian fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died. He was aged 98.

His family and the French Fine Arts Academy have confirmed his death..

According to Cardin’s family, the designer passed away at a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris.

The French couturier of Italian origin founded his fashion house back in 1950.

The brand has since produced clothes, accessories, jewellery, fragrances noted for its avant-garde style and preference to geometric shapes.