By Jennifer Okundia

The introduction ceremony of the former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel’s daughter Kehinde and her fiancé Adebola Williams, happened over the weekend and Toke Makinwa was in attendance.

Toke wore a wine dress for the ceremony with a matching head gear to complete her outfit as an invited guest. The media personality and entrepreneur revealed that God has kept her through 2020.

Makinwa said through her uncertainties, anxiety and dark times, God was there with her, which is the reason she never felt alone through it all.

“Last Monday of 20/20. I survived, not only did I survive this challenging year, through it all God was with me. Through my Anxiety, through the darkness, through the uncertainty, the good times and the bad, I never once felt alone. I grew through it all and now the caterpillar has emerged as a beautiful butterfly 🦋

Yesterday in full owambe mode for my peoples Adebola & Kehinde 🥰” she wrote.