The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Yobe State Government to compensate traders affected by the fire disaster recently.

MATAN President, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

No fewer than 252 makeshift shops were razed by fire at Galadima Market in Gwarimpa, Abuja, on Friday.

Similarly, about 40 shops were also destroyed in an early morning inferno on Monday in Potiskum market, Yobe.

Abbas, while reacting to the disaster, pleaded with the authorities concerned and well-meaning individuals to assist the affected traders in view of the current economic challenges.

He said this was a challenging time for traders and business owners due to the economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic which had affected businesses.

“The infernos which occurred in Yobe and the FCT are unfortunate considering the period we are in now, where everyone, especially the traders are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

“No doubt, this unfortunate incident has left untold hardship to the affected traders who have lost millions of naira to the fire,” he said.

However, the president urged his members to take necessary measures to prevent fire incident, adding that they should always switch off their electrical appliances while closing from their shops.

Also, traders must take extra precautions in view of the harmattan season where a fire is often recorded.

He also commiserated with all the affected persons who lost properties to the inferno and prayed to God to provide the means for them to get back to business.

