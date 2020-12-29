A Coalition of 92 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA), has blamed politicians for insecurity in Nigeria.

CCLCA’s Director-General, Nwambu Gabriel, spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Gabriel, there was evidence to show that politicians founded and funded the Boko Haram and Niger Delta militants for their selfish interests.

“Most government functionaries are here in Abuja dwelling on lofty ideas without being in touch with their constituents or at least creating an avenue for regular engagement.”

He noted that while the president was working hard, some of his ministers indulged in blame games and heaping accusations on his security heads.

Gabriel added that there was a huge disconnect between members of the National Assembly and their constituents.

“In the Senate, most of the Principal Officers dwell more on diversionary issues rather than embark on result-oriented legislations targeting job creation for youths and for peace, security, and prosperity of Nigeria,” he said.