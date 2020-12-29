Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches in the state to close cross-over services by 11 pm on December 31, 2020.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Lagos CAN Chairman stated this on Monday at a media briefing.

The association denied reports that it was at loggerheads with the state government over the timing for cross-over services.

It can be recalled that the state government had ordered churches to “respect” the 12 a.m to 4 a.m curfew which is in place in the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking, Adegbite said: “As part of our responsibility as a law-abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the State Government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure their services on 31st of December, 2020 end at 11:00 pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.”

He added that the body is making arrangements for live TV broadcast that would begin at 11:30 pm and end at 12:30 am for people to join from home.