By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor, producer and movie director Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known by his stage name AY, shared a prayer for 2021.

AY is the host of the A.Y live shows and A.Y comedy skits, born on 19th August 1971. A native of Ifon, Ose local government in Ondo State, Makun became known after being comedian Alibaba Akporobome’s personal assistant and event manager.

His message read “New opportunities are around the corner. As we look forward to 2021, may it bless us all with good health, wealth, and happiness.”

Ayo studied theatre arts in Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria, in 2003. His first movie, 30 Days in Atlanta, was produced by him and directed by Robert O. Peters.

The comic act has won awards including: the most fashionable student on campus (1999 and 2000); best show-biz promoter (2001); the most celebrated student on campus (2001) and the Jaycee Club socio-personality award (2003).