Ten areas of Shunyi district in China’s capital Beijing were sealed off today after health officials on Monday recorded seven native COVID-19 cases.

It was the first lockdown in the city since the last coronavirus outbreak in the months of June and July.

The draconian measures were imposed following a mass-testing campaign on Saturday.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported that 1,207,657 people in Shunyi had been given coronavirus tests by 3pm on Monday.

Among them, 901,206 results had been returned and all of them were negative, the official outlet said.

The city of Beijing has reported 14 local infections, eight imported cases and five asymptomatic cases since December 18, when the spike emerged.

Most of the cases were in Shunyi, which has banned couriers from entering residential compounds.

Six villages, three buildings and one industrial zone were among the areas locked down, a Beijing municipal official told a news conference.

