Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, the auxiliary bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Imo State, in Eastern Nigeria, has been kidnapped.

The 53 year-old priest was kidnapped along with his chauffeur near his residence on Sunday night, 27 December.

The Owerri archbishop, Most Rev. John Victor Obinna, called for prayers “for Chikwe’s safety and quick release.” \

“According to eyewitnesses, the Auxiliary Bishop was kidnapped in the night of Sunday 27th December 2020.

“An anonymous source said that the Bishop and his driver were kidnapped close to his house, while his car and official regalia were abandoned at the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral.

“As at the time of this report, there had been no official reports of any correspondence with the kidnappers.

“This is the second time this month that a Catholic cleric is being kidnapped in the Eastern part of Nigeria.

” Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu of the Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy (SMMM), Umuahia, Nigeria, was kidnapped December 15, 2020 by unidentified gunmen.

He was on his way to bury his late father.

“Fr. Valentine was later released unconditionally.

“Please let us keep the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese in our fervent prayers”the Archbishop stated.

Chikwe was born 3 April 1967.

He is the last of the ten children of late Mr. Moses Nwamadi Chikwe and Mrs. Anthonia Nwaobiara Chikwe of Umuehihie, Uzoagba in Ikeduru L.G.A Imo state.

His parents were very devout Catholics.