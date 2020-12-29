Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka provided the assist that Alexandre Lacazette latched into the corner of the net that gave the London club the vital three points at Brighton on Tuesday.

But Saka, named Man of the Match for the second consecutive match, created some jitters for Coach Mikel Arteta, when he collapsed in pains 10 minutes before the full time.

Although he was able to join his teammates after treatment on the field, Saka did not last and had to be substituted.

He limped off the field, but later was pictured smiling in the stands.

Arteta has now spoken on Saka’s fitness ahead of the match against West Brom on 2 January.

‘He was limping but I think he took a strong challenge there,’ said Arteta.

‘But hopefully he will be fine”, he said.

Lacazette, the lone goal scorer was impressed with his young team-mate’s performance and told Amazon Prime after the match: ‘Every game he improves.

‘‘Even though he’s young, he shows his quality. Everyone is happy with him.’