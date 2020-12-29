President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola a.k.a “The Scorpion’’.

Oyekola defeated Argentine opponent, Lucas Montessino in a fight staged Monday at the Ilaji Sports Resort Ibadan, Oyo state.

He was declared the winner via unanimous decision after ten rounds of action.

A Nigerian Dick Tiger, was the last person to win the belt 57 years ago.

Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, his media adviser, joined all Nigerians to celebrate the historical feat.

The President said Oyekola’s victory has brought more glory to the country, following the trail set by another British Nigerian, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua holds three world heavyweight belts.

Buhari enjoined all youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

President Buhari said the new Super Featherweight Champion realized his dream after many years of focus and discipline.

He urged him to show more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

The President equally commended the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, for holding it Nigeria.