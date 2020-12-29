By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky got emotional after reality star Tacha praised him as one of the nicest women she knows.

The former BBNaija housemate on Instagram praised her bosom friend telling fans that when they pray for friends, they should pray for one like Bobrisky.

” You might not like @bobrisky222 ohh, But when you’re praying for a friend pray for a friend like @bobrisky222 !!

“one of the nicest women I know!! love you, Tacha wrote.

Bobrisky in reaction said “@symply_tacha don’t make me cry, love.

Bobrisky was a huge fan of Tacha when she was a housemate in the Big brother house before she got disqualified. Since then, both celebrities have been good friends.