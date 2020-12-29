By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Atletico Madrid have confirmed they terminated the contract of striker Diego Costa at the player’s request for personal reasons.

A statement from Atletico read: “The Spanish-Brazilian player asked the club for his dismissal for personal reasons a few days ago and signed this Tuesday the termination of his contract, being released from our entity.”

After a second stint with the Spanish club, Costa was under contract until the end of the season but has instead been released six months early.

The 32-year-old will now be a free agent and has the opportunity to find a new club.

Costa since his return to Atletico Madrid has battled with injuries and fitness preventing from reaching his old form. He has only played seven times this season before his release.

Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract.

The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 29, 2020