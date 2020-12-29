By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Appeal Court, Abuja has set aside the June 2020 judgment of Justice George Omereji of the State High Court, Port Harcourt and sacked Igochukwu Aguma as Acting/Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in Rivers.

In a press Statement, by Livingstone Wechie, the faction has appointed Golden Ben Chioma as Acting/CTC Chairman of Rivers APC after Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja set aside the June 2020 judgment of Justice George Omereji and sacks Igochukwu Aguma.

The appellate court also affirmed the appointment of Barr. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula as Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Rivers State APC and held that it is the exclusive right of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress under the party’s Constitution to appoint a Caretaker Committee for any organ of the party.

Ogbobula faction is loyal to the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

Meanwhile,the faction which is loyal to Magnus Abe has headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement.

The full details of the Appeal Court judgement today has not been obtained by our Correspondent at the time of filing this report.

However, press statement signed by Livingstone Wechie, Media Adviser to the of Igo Aguma faction stated that their lawyers had been contacted to go on an appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We shall not give saboteurs the space to destroy our party because of the unwholesome and selfish interest of one man-styled and christened the godfather of APC Rivers State.

“The Appeal Court judgement today is unacceptable and shall be appealed against at the Supreme Court in its entirety in keeping with our allegiance to the rule of Law. Whereas the Court of Appeal is properly on notice to the effect that the subjects of appeal upon which it took decisions are pending before the Supreme Court,” the statement said.