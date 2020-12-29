By Jennifer Okundia

After a lovely wedding held in April 2019, Nigerian actor, TV host, Content Creator and YouTuber Akah Nnani and his wife Claire Idera have welcomed a baby this December.

Claire and Akah broke the news on their Instagram timeline with a lovely video of them unboxing the scan of baby Nnani.

Akah captioned the video: “BEST GIFT EVER!! (unboxing) This has been the best Christmas of my entire life!!!! Myself and my wife wanna share with you, a tinsy winsy bit of the goodness that God blessed us with.

“Happy holidays from us three. New mum Claire also wrote: It’s a Detty Diaper December for me 😂🎄🥳❤️ 2020 turned out to be a blessing. #pregnancyannouncement #itsababy @akahandclaire