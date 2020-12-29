By Jennifer Okundia

American singer and actress Christina Aguilera and her longtime partner Matthew Rutler had a stay-at-home Santa Claus edition of Christmas.

Aguilera and her guitarist partner Matthew got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014 after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie Burlesque. They announced the birth of their daughter Summer Rain Rutler, 6, a few months later in August.

Christina is also the mother of 12-year-old Max Bratman, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, in a union that lasted from 2005-2011.

The singer shared visuals that showed Matthew spewing artificial snow in their front yard which also featured palm trees and a basketball court.

“This is how you get snow in L.A., holiday photo dump – stay home edition ❤️🏡🌴❄️🎅🏼” the 40-year-old star disclosed.

Matthew and Christina posed in Santa hats in their pool with a bounce house in the background. The father of one rocked a striped hat and fake fuzzy beard, while Christina had on a low-cut swimsuit and Minnie Mouse Santa hat.

Christina María Aguilera has five Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.