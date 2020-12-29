By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Premier League have confirmed that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 18 players, staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the league.

According to the league, 1,479 were tested. The total number of positive result in the testing round marks the highest number to return positive since the league began its weekly testing round in August.

Players and staff that tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days, the league confirmed as no specific details about clubs or individuals who tested public is made public.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.