By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases fall heavily on Monday, but death toll has continued to rise, with 10 people killed by the virus same day.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that Nigeria posted 397 new cases.

This represents a sharp drop from the 829 cases recorded on Sunday.

The National figures fell drastically because Lagos raked in fewer infections on Monday, posting 144 cases while Abuja did not record any case.

Death rate rose from seven on Sunday to 10 on Monday.

So far, 84,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nigeria, with 71,357 survivors discharged and 1,264 deaths recorded.

Eighteen states reported new cases today. See figures below

Lagos-144

Plateau-83

Kaduna-48

Adamawa-36

Rivers-22

Oyo-16

Kebbi-10

Nasarawa-7

Sokoto-7

FCT-5

Kano-5

Edo-4

Jigawa-3

Ogun-2

Akwa Ibom-2

Niger-1

Bauchi-1

Zamfara-1

84,811 confirmed

71,357 discharged

1,264 deaths