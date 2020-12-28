By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chief George Moghalu, Managing Director (MD) of National Inland waterways has said the Igbos must widen their horizon and convince other tribes to support their ambition to become president.

The 2021 Anambra governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform said this during an interactive session with journalists at Nnewi.

Moghalu stressed that the Igbos are known for hard work, hence they should apply the same and traverse the width of Nigeria to gather support for the 2023 presidency.

The Managing Director said the Igbos should not sit down in one place and nurse self-pity. He said power could only be taken and not given.

“Since it’s a democratic dispensation where number matters, there is a need for Ndigbo to sit down and get organised for the Igbo presidency project. Every zone wants to have the presidency. For me, I will like the Nigerian president to come from Nnewi because of the positive impact it will have on the community. But the truth is that we are not talking about the president of Igbo, but the president of Nigeria who will be an Igbo man. If we fully realise the enormity of the project, we have to put our house in order, so that we can constructively engage people from other zones to get the needed number.

The governorship aspirant also stressed that there are only two platforms in the country through which the ambition can be realized which is either the All Progressive Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“There are two political platforms with which one can prosecute the presidency in Nigeria of today. That is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress.

He said what he expects is for the Igbos to work hard, ensure they win presidential primaries for both political parties so it can be a win-win situation for the Igbos. He noted that all hand has to be on deck to achieve it.