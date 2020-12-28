By Funmilola Gboteku/Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over the demise of Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, his father.

Tinubu in a condolence letter on Monday in Lagos expressed shock at the passing of Kwankwaso, the District Head of Madobi, at the early hours of Friday in Kano at age 93.

The APC leader, who described the death of the district head as painful, beseeched God to grant his soul Aljanna Fridaus and prayed that Allah comforted those left behind

“I am saddened over the death of your father and District Head of Madobi in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

“Please accept my condolences and through you to other members of the family and relations left behind by elder Kwankwaso.

“The passing of our parents can be painful indeed. No matter how old they may be, we never wanted them to leave. I have been through this and so I know how hurtful it is,” Tinubu said.

He said that he knew how close the former governor was to his father and the remarkable influence he had on him.

Tinubu, however, said that it was necessary to thank Almighty Allah that the elder Kwankwaso lived to an advanced age, served his people, Nigeria and humanity meritoriously.

“He was an excellent human being, a deeply religious man and the district head of his people in Madobi who provided them exemplary leadership.

“His passing is no doubt a huge loss to Madobi, Kano State and indeed Nigeria,” he said.

He added that he was glad that late Kwankwaso left behind wonderful children including a former governor who had also gone on to serve the state and the country well in various capacities.

He also condoled with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the government and people of Kano State over the passing of their eminent son and prayed that God would give them the fortitude to bear the loss.