Popular televangelist and founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has denied claims he ever said Orji Uzor Kalu would be Nigeria’s president by 2023.

The cleric made this disclosure in a Twitter post describing such a story as ‘fake news.’

TB Joshua said such claims are not from him and disclosed that he has been at a prayer mountain in a rural area in the past five days.

Rumours made the round that Joshua said during a church service that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor would be a former governor from the southern part of the country who was held in prison.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT!

“Please be informed that the story circulating titled “Orji Kalu is Nigeria’s Next President, says TB Joshua” is NOT from TB Joshua.

“TB Joshua is not around; he is at the Prayer Mountain in a rural area for the past five days, He posted.