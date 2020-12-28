Seventeen people are feared dead after a Russian fishing boat sank in the Barents Sea.

Rusian media report on Monday that two people have been rescued, with 17 missing.

The boat reportedly sank sank near the Novoya Zemlya archipelago with 19 people on board, local news outlets reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry attributed the incident to the formation of too much ice on the vessel.

Xinhua reports that a search and rescue operation is underway, but aircraft has yet to be sent due to bad weather conditions. Enditem.