Gov. Simon Lalong said Plateau state will at the right time, immortalise the memories of Gen. Domkat Bali, a former Chief of Defence Staff, for his contribution to the nation.

Lalong stated this on Monday in Jos at the funeral service of Bali who died on Dec. 5, at the age of 80.

The governor said that late Bali was passionate about his calling as a soldier and he did his work with diligence rising to the very top as a four star general.

“Today we are here to pay our last respect to a worthy son of Plateau and a patriotic Nigerian, who lived purposely. He led by example and left good examples that had continued to inspire others.

“He brought pride to Plateau, even during the difficult times of our state Gen. Bali worked behind the scene and gave useful pieces of advice and proffer solutions.

“He worked for peace and encouraged diversity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. Although he is gone to remain with his maker, his legacies will live with us for a long time.

“At the appropriate time as a state, we will “do the needful” to keep his memory alive. We also appeal to the Federal Government to do the same,” he said.

Speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin described Bali as a distinguished gentleman, a soldier and an officer.

Olonisakin said that Bali’s demise was a great loss not only to the armed forces of Nigeria where he rose to the rank of a general and minister of defence but also his community and state.

“We are here to celebrate the great legacies of Gen. Bali. We appreciate all those who came from far and near to honour the general,” he said.

Mrs Esther Bali, wife of the deceased, said that God brought them together so that they could study his words and achieve their destinies.

The widow said that she was consoled that her husband, during the time of his sickness, mended his ways with God before his demise.

The Chairman Tarok Elders Council, Elder Selchang Miner, described late Bali as a man of uncommon humility and modest who was a foundation member of the Tarok nation.

“Gen. Bali remains one of the greatest gifts to Tarok nation and one of our best gifts to the Nigeria state.

“His leadership style was quite intriguing and unarguably the one of the best. He was an unrepentant peace advocate who stood for peace until his demise,” he said.

Rev. Obed Dashan, Vice President, Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) in his sermon, advised Nigerians to mend their ways with God.

Dashan prayed God to grant Bali eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the loss.