By Taiwo Okanlawon

As the COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming rate, those in the public eye afflicted with the virus, who often have access to testing through private physicians, are urging followers to self-isolate.

Tragically, the death toll continues to rise, with many public figures dying from complications of the illness. There are many notable figures from politics, entertainment, business, and the media industries that recovered from the virus.

Here we take a look at some of the noteworthy figures in Nigeria who have contracted it and recovered.

1. Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar, the son of Nigeria’s former vice-president, was the first to test positive for the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

His father, Atiku announced the news on his verified Twitter page on the 22nd of March, 2020 after the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had been duly informed.

He was later moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja where he spent 40 days before he tested negative.

2. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, was the second to tested positive for COVID-19 after he had contacts with Mohammed Abubakar, son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Mohammed Abubakar met with the governor in an Aero Contractor flight, they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Bala tested positive on the 24th of March 2020 and recovered on the 9th, of April 2020.

3. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced that he tested positive on 30th, March, 2020 and his recovery was reported on the 5th of April.

4. Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai was the first governor confirmed to have been infected and recovered in April.

5. Chioma Rowland

Nigerian Afropop singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido on the March 27th, 2020 disclosed that his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, tested positive for coronavirus.

Although, Davido who also suspended his ‘A Good Time’ US tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak tested negative.

Chioma who recently returned from the UK with her baby was in quarantine for 14 days. She was asymptomatic before she was diagnosed with the disease and recovered on 19th of April, 2020.

6. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi disclosed that he tested positive to Coronavirus but recovered on August 01, 2020, after he spent 11 days in isolation centre.

Also, on August 09, 2020, in a tweet on his verified handle @kfayemi, he announced that his second COVID-19 test had returned negative, and that means he is totally free from the virus.

7. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State

The governor of Abia state tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on June 08, 2020.

Ikpeazu directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf.

Ikpeazu’s result came out negative following his test on May 30. However, he submitted another sample on June 4, which turned out to be positive. He was later freed of the virus on July 8.

8. Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

On Saturday, July 4, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. This makes him the 6th Governor to have tested positive for the virus that has infected over 11 million and killed no less than 532,000 people globally.

9. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive on June 30th and barely a week after he said he has tested negative back.

10. Raymond Dokpesi of DAAR Communications

Raymond Dokpesi, the owner of DAAR Communications Plc, tested positive for Coronavirus on 1st of May.

A report by Africa Independent Television9 (AIT) also stated that eight members of Dokpesi family tested positive for coronavirus after tests were conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He tested negative after two weeks.

11. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

Delta’s Ifeanyi Okowa announced that he and his wife, Edith tested positive on July 1.

The governor announced the news on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.

The governor had gone into isolation a week earlier with his family after one of his daughters tested positive for the virus.

12. Peter Okoye of P-Square

Popular Nigerian entertainer and one half of the defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye, also revealed that he tested positive to COVID-19.

The singer made this revelation in an Instagram video posted on his page on 27th of June, 2020.

The 38-year-old artiste also disclosed in the video that his wife, Lola, their daughter, Aliona, and two of their domestic staff – a cook and a nanny – also tested positive for the virus.

The Afropop artiste also said he was glad to announce that his family and their staff have tested negative to the coronavirus after three weeks.

Peter was the second Nigerian singer that has reported testing positive to Coronavirus after Azadus (real name, Olalekan Fadeyi). They had both tested positive and recovered from the virus.

13. Nollywood Actress Omotola Ekeinde

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on August 15, 2020, revealed that she contracted coronavirus.

The 42-year-old actress in an Instagram post also gave an update on her health.

The actress revealed that her husband, a pilot, Mathew Ekeinde, had flown their two children in a private jet from the U.S. to Nigeria, and they were stranded in the United States because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Omotola was the third Nigerian celebrity after singers Mr. P of Psquare fame and Azadus, to publicly reveal that they contracted Covid-19.

14. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

On December 12, 2020, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested positive for Coronavirus after he went into isolation a day before.

The governor had gone into isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19. He recovered after two weeks of treatment.

While being treated for the coronavirus, Mr Sanwo-olu ordered the closure of schools and placed a ban on large gatherings. He also said worship centres in the state must not exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of their venues.

Lagos is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria and for the past two weeks, daily cases in the country have averaged over 500.

15. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State

As the fear over the second wave of coronavirus pandemic thickens, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17,2020.

This was disclosed by the Director of Press and Publicity to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, in a statement on Thursday.

According to Macham, the governor took the test along with members of his family while his result came out positive but that of others were negative.

Others public figures that recovered from COVID-19 are Sebastian Osigwe, Nigerian footballer who plays for FC Lugano, Super Eagles stars Samuel Kalu and Paul Onuachu. iRoko TV boss, Jason Njoku, wife, Mary Remmy and Nigerian radio personality, television host, and vlogger, Toke Makinwa.