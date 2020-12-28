By Jennifer Okundia

Off his 2020 7th studio album “Gratitude,” Bayelsa native and Nigerian singer-songwriter Timaya, released the visual for his single titled “The Mood.”

“Gratitude” is a follow up to his 2019 album “Chulo Vibes” which enjoyed a lot of attention and generated the hit, “I Can’t Kill Myself”.

The body of work which houses 15 tracks and boasts of no guest appearances, enlisted Production assistance from Spotless, Orbeat, Wireless Youth, Chillz, Vibe O, Boom Beats, Yung Willis, Krizbeatz and Chris Strings.

Produced by talented beatsmith Chillz, “The Mood” serves as the 6th track off the album. The video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A.

Inetimi Timaya Odon, popular as Timaya, is the founder of DM Records Limited. His musical career started in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released in 2006.