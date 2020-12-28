By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has recalled his times with former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Major-General Oluyemi Joseph Bajowa (Rtd) during the military era.

Buhari, in a birthday message to Bajowa at 80 on Monday said the times he spent with him during the military years were filled with admiration.

The President rejoiced with the family, friends, associates of the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land as well as the government and people of Ondo State in celebrating the milestone age.

According to Buhari, his times with Bajowa began from the 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army when he was Brigade Commander in the Northern Sector based in Maiduguri, and Bajowa was a Brigade Commander in the Southern Sector in Calabar.

“Both of them also worked together when Bajowa was Permanent Secretary, Ministries of Defence; Industry as well as Science and Technology, and Gen. Buhari (rtd) was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF),” a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman said.

Buhari noted that the celebrant distinguished himself creditably during his stint as Managing Director, Nigeria Airways, and was Coordinator of the movement of federal ministries from Lagos to the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He also recalled with appreciation when Bajowa hosted him and his entourage at his Igbotako residence, Ondo State on a campaign stop during his first attempt as a Presidential Candidate in 2003.

As the Prince and astute administrator joins the “Octogenarian Club,” Buhari wished him divine blessings of good health and longer life so that he would continue to serve his community, country and humanity.