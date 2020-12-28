Manchester City’s game at Goodison Park against Everton on Monday night has been postponed after more City players tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was billed for 2100 GMT.

At least nine members of team and staff have now tested positive for the virus.

On Christmas eve, City duo Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker returned positive tests, along with two members of staff.

Now according to reports, five more cases have now been confirmed after the latest round of testing on Sunday.

Manchester City announced the cancellation of the match on their website:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed.

“After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

“All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine”.

It is now also believed that with this development, City’s Sunday’s trip to Chelsea may not be possible.