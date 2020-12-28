By Jennifer Okundia

Screenwriter, film producer and Nigerian actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez is turns 41 today and her son Matthew, has already started preparing for his mama’s big day.

Born on December 28, 1979 in Abiriba, Abia State, Nigeria, the curvy actress is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar, and Computer Programming from the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Her debut movie was in the 1999 film Visa to Hell. Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and her work Damage which deals with the issue of domestic violence. She has also written and co-written several movies including: The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood and A Time to Love.

Uche married Kenny Rodriguez in 2012 and proceeded to directing in 2015 after the birth of her son Matthew. Her directing credits include ‘Lost in Us,’ ‘How I Saved My Marriage,’ and the Nollywood box office true-life drama ‘Heaven on My Mind.’

