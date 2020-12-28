No fewer than 3,000 residents of Oluyole Federal Constituency have benefitted from the food items distributed by a member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe.

The distribution of the items had commenced on December 24.

Among the food items distributed by Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora were rice, beans, garri and spaghetti.

Part of the items were also distributed to orphanage homes within her constituency, such as Aduke Olaidibo; God’s Mercy Orphanage; Toras Orphanage and Care People Foundation.

Akande-Sadipe said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of the various challenges experienced by people in the outgoing year.

She said that the team had ensured that the distribution was handled effectively in order to reach those in genuine need at this time of the year.

The lawmaker promised to unveil new projects in the new year, assuring that she would not relent in giving necessary support to her community.

Akande-Sadipe urged residents and indigenes of her constituency to keep safe during the festive period.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the occasion, extolled Akande-Sadipe’s gestures, describing it as unprecedented in the history of the constituency.

“We really appreciate this kind gesture and we pray God grants her heart desires and cause the spirits of all the children she has provided food for pave greater ways for her,” they said.

Also, political associates, residents and stakeholders in the constituency commended her efforts toward repositioning the constituency, with special focus on the girl-child, infrastructure and provision of water.