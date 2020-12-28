By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Monday, commiserated with victims of the fire incident that occurred in Potiskum, Yobe State.

In a statement released by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser(Media) to President of the Senate, Lawan expressed sadness over the incident that left many shops razed and some people injured.

He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured persons and called for public support for those whose means of livelihood have been wiped out by the fire disaster.

Also, he called on the state authorities to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak with a view to averting the recurrence of the disaster.