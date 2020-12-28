 

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger State

Niger State Governor, Sani Bello has lamented that he never knew COVID-19 would kill the publisher of Leadership, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He described the late Nda-Isaiah, as a fantastic and complete gentleman.

Bello gave this description during the night of tribute for the media magnate in Abuja on Sunday.

“Uncle Sam, as I used to call him, is a fantastic man; a man of the people.

“In November, I was down with COVID-19, Uncle Sam kept calling to encourage and guide, little I know that COVID-19 will lead to his death,’’ the governor said.

He prayed God Almighty to give the family, he left behind, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

READ ALSO  Sam Nda-Isaiah publisher of Leadership newspaper dies of COVID-19

Speaking on behalf of the family, younger brother of the deceased, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, thanked the governor for the tribute and eulogies to the late publisher.

Nda-Isaiah also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibajo, for their constant support as well as Sen. President, Ahmed Lawan.

A minute silence was observed in memory of the deceased.