By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Government on Monday raised the alarm over fake COVID-19 certificates on sale in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this at a press conference to give update on second wave of the virus in Lagos.

He said it has come to the attention of the government that a number of people who came into the country were patronising individuals who sell fake COVID-19 results certificates.

Abayomi said government was currently putting machinery in place to apprehend those doing such unscrupulous businesses.

The commissioner also raised the alarm that there had been an increase in positive cases from inbound travellers, which rose to eight percent this week.

In his words: “Positivity for inbound travellers is on the rise (8% this week, 4% cumulative) as Nigerians in Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos.

“We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute either to the full extent of the law.”

Abayomi also said the reason for the second wave of COVID-19 was due to reopening of schools, General Laxity, False Sense, of Security and Non-adherence to guidelines; opening of the economy, variant, large religious

congregation and social gathering and entertainment.

He disclosed that Lagos State had increased its testing capacity per Day (August – December 2020), as the state is now testing between 2,000 and 3,000 per day.