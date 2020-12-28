Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu State Government has concluded arrangements to employ 1,000 youths  as traffic officers and forest guards.

The Head of Service of the state, Mr Ken Chukwuegbo, made the disclosure in a statement  in Enugu on Monday.

Chukwuegbo advised interested and qualified youths  to summit applications  to his office or online before January 14.

He said that the jobs would be for people between the ages of 18 years and 35 years.

Interested youths must be indigenes of the state and possess a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate, according to the head of service.

NAN

READ ALSO  COVID-19: Enugu civil servants to resume work on Monday